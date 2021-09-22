Crisis Hub Project granted $3 million by McLennan County Commissioners Court

WACO, Texas – The McLennan County Commissioners Court has approved a $3 million request by the Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center to go toward the Center’s Crisis Hub project construction.

This approval took place at the Court’s meeting on Tuesday.

The funds are part of a grant made available through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, with the period of performance lasting through December 31, 2026. The use of the funds, within the broader project, would address COVID-19 mitigation measures.

The $9.7 million Crisis Hub project centers around the development of a new crisis facility on a six-acre South Waco property – which is roughly an equal distance between Waco’s two hospitals.

The new crisis facility, once completed, would serve all six of the Center’s regional counties (McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill, and Limestone counties) and would be the entry point into the Center’s crisis system in a centralized, cohesive location for various state-funded services and supports. It also incorporates other services, such as physical health and additional substance use disorder services, to be provided by various community partners.

This also builds upon other projects currently underway between the City of Waco, McLennan County, and MHMR – including a medical clearance component designed to divert individuals from local emergency departments. Under the medical clearance project, the hub would provide treatment of minor medical issues and medical clearance for low acuity individuals. The provision of these services will decrease the amount of time it takes for an individual to begin receiving care. It will also decrease the amount of time law enforcement will be involved, allowing them to return to their regular duties more quickly, and reduce the burden on local emergency departments.

The Commissioners Court approval follows a $100,000 grant award last January from the Bernard and Audre Rapoport Foundation to advance the Crisis Hub project.

Source: Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center