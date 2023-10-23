CROSBY COUNTY, Texas— Crosby County Pioneer Memorial Museum announced in a social media post it will host a “Fabulous Fall Festival” on October 28.

The fall festival will provide various activities starting at 5:00 p.m.

A costume contest will be open to register at 5:00 p.m. and the contest will begin at 5:45 p.m., said the post.

The categories included will be 1-3 year old, Pre-K, Kindergarten, 1st through 5th grade, 6th through 12th grade and adults. According to the post, cash prizes will be provided by the Chamber.

The festival will offer free hot dogs, trunk-or-treat and an outdoor movie night. According to the post, attendees were encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, snacks and drinks.

To see the full list of activities for the “Fabulous Fall Festival” click here.