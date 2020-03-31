Crossing from Louisiana into Texas for coronavirus response? This form might help you

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas authorities have published a form to aid in the process of identifying who is crossing from Louisiana into Texas to support the response to coronavirus.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has published an online form for people to fill out who plan to cross west into Texas. It lists out the different categories of positions approved to opt-out of the required two-week quarantine. The agency will review each submission on a case-by-case basis and issue letters for the individual to carry with them should they encounter law enforcement.

The form can be found by visiting www.texas.gov and selecting “GA-11 and GA-12 Travel Exemption Form.”

A series of executive orders issued by Gov. Greg Abbott require mandatory self-quarantine by air travelers from New Orleans and anyone driving into Texas from Louisiana. Any air traveler entering Texas from Miami, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, and the states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California and Washington must also check in with the Texas Department of Public Safety and self-quarantine for 14 days, Abbott mandated.

The orders exempt individuals traveling into the state in connection with commercial activity, military service, emergency response, health response, or critical-infrastructure functions.

Companies who have employees engaged in business related travel for these important functions should apply for a determination from TDEM, an agency spokesperson said.

“Our goal is to protect the health and safety of Texans, while ensuring that the supply chain and critical infrastructure needs of the state are met,” TDEM spokesperson Seth Christensen said.

“For those employers that are applying for an exemption, they should ensure that their workforce is under a health and wellness program and monitoring for signs/symptoms of COVID-19,” Christensen added. “This is for the benefit of their employees and the health of the citizens of Texas.”