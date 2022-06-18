LUBBOCK, Texas — After setting new records earlier in the week, retail gasoline prices began dropping by week’s end, according to data from AAA.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $4.666 on Saturday. Prices were trending downward.

Texas recorded it’s highest gas price average on Wednesday (June 15) at $4.695 a gallon.

Drivers across the Lone Star State were paying the 12th lowest gas prices on average across the country this week, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The highest gas prices in the state this week were reported in Dallas and Fort Worth. The cheapest gas prices were reported in McAllen.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $4.989 on Saturday. Prices were trending downward.

The U.S. recorded it’s highest gas price average on Tuesday (June 14) at $5.016 a gallon.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.75 percent, which in part sent oil prices tumbling by late week. Recession fears were also attributed as a factor in the oil price drop.

West Texas Intermediate crude ended the week at $109.56 a barrel, while Brent crude ended at $113.12, according to OilPrice.com.

AAA data showed the average retail price in Lubbock at $4.457 on Saturday. Prices were also trending downward.

Lubbock recorded it’s highest gas price average on Tuesday (June 14) at $4.520 a gallon.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $4.44 here in the Hub City. However, prices were reported as low as $4.34 for a gallon of regular unleaded.