Curry County crash leaves 1 dead

CLOVIS, New Mexico — One man is dead after a Tuesday afternoon car crash in Curry County, New Mexico.

On Tuesday around 2:17 p.m., Curry County Deputies were dispatched to Curry Roads G, between Curry Road 7 and Curry Road 8, to reports of a car crash, according to a press release from the Office of the Sheriff in Curry County, New Mexico.

The press release said a passenger Honda driven by Juan Medrano-Nieto, 32, was traveling south on Curry Road G between Curry Road 7 and Curry Road 8.

The vehicle then crossed the soft shoulder and Medrano-Nieto overcorrected causing the vehicle to enter traffic and roll, the press release said.

Medrano-Nieto was ejected and transported to Plains Regional Medical Center with serious injuries but he later died, the press release said.

The crash was still under investigation Thursday.