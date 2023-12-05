CURRY COUNTY, N.M. — The Curry County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release on Monday evening that Sheriff Mike Reeves passed away while attending a training in Santa Fe.

According to CCSO, Reeves attended training at the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy.

Sheriff Reeves served the citizens of New Mexico for 40 years, working previously as a peace officer for the Aztec Police Department, the University of New Mexico Police Department, The Clovis Police Department and The New Mexico Department of Public Safety.

Sheriff Reeves was elected Sheriff of CCSO and took office on January 1, 2023.

Undersheriff Michael Brocket will serve as the acting Sheriff for CCSO until a new Sheriff is appointed later.

Sheriff Reeves was the father of three children and was survived by sons Colin and Hayden and his daughter Avery.