The following is a press release from the Curry County Sheriff’s Office:

CLOVIS, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — Over the past week, the Curry County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple calls from citizens who have received scam phone calls from individuals who are claiming to be a Curry County Sheriff’s deputy. The callers are impersonating deputies, while utilizing different names and phone numbers, and instructing the individual to pay fines or restitution for services with a gift card in lieu of being arrested.



The Curry County Sheriff’s Office will never request funds to be paid over the phone or by gift card.

If you have been a victim of this scam or have any information involving these incidents, please contact the Curry County Sheriff’s Office at 575-769-2335.

