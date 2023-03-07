WEST, Texas (FOX 44) – Monday evening around 7:00, what looked to be a parked car outside of the Czech Stop accelerated through the exterior walls into the store.

Thankfully, no one was hurt out of the 4 employees and 1 customer in the store.

The Czech Stop closed immediately for the safety of everyone.

Belfor Property Restoration company boarded up windows and cleaned up shattered glass. They will also be creating a retaining wall in front of the windows as an additional safety measure.

Inside the store racks of novelty items along with tables and chairs were damaged, making a substantial mess.

The bakery re-opened this morning at 5 and the Czech Stop Convenience Store will reopen Wednesday morning.

The Little Czech Bakery’s famous kolaches draw travelers from all over the country. Minnesota native, Greg Jorvig was happy to see them still in business.

“We’ve had it in the past, on our way south, going down to South Padre. And we love the kolache so we love to stop and have a little treat.”

Czech Stop President Michelle Wolf is not letting the car crash keep the business from serving customers.

Spring break traveler, Sara Colins was impressed with the quick cleanup.

“I’m sure this is a busy time for them with people traveling through the area, so they obviously want to get back up and running, but it looks like nothing happened here.”

Wolf says surveillance video does not show the incident as clearly as they would hope.

West Police Department ruled the incident an accident, stating the woman driving became confused and panicked.