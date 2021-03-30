Dad arrested for street racing with infant and toddler in car

HOUSTON (CW39) A dad was in jail Tuesday after putting his kids endanger during a drag race in West Houston.

A Precinct Four Deputy pulled over Kevin Quinteros after he saw him and another driver drag racing down West Lake Houston Parkway, according to investigators. The cars split up once the deputy tried to pull them over, but he was able to catch up to Quinteros.

The deputy approached Quinteros car and that’s when he saw two children in the back seat and a female (mom) in the passenger seat. Investigators say, the kids are 7 months old and three year old.

Quinteros admitted to racing the other vehicle.



“Kevin Quinteros was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Racing on a Highway and two counts of Child Endangerment. His bond was set at $2,100.00 out fo the 263rd District Court.” – Constable Mark Herman