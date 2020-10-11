Dak Prescott carted off with ankle injury

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) talks to an official standing nearby in the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left the Cowboys’ game against the New York Giants Sunday with an ankle injury.

Prescott was taken off the field on a cart after Giants cornerback Logan Ryan fell on his ankle while tackling him.

CBS’ broadcast showed Prescott’s Cowboys teammates react emotionally to the injury. The broadcast also showed a close-up of Prescott’s foot pointed in the wrong direction.

CBS’ Tracy Wolfson reported that Prescott was being transported to a local hospital.

Backup quarterback Andy Dalton entered the game for Prescott.

You can watch the remainder of Cowboys vs. Giants on KLBK.