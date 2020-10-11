Dak Prescott carted off with ankle injury

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left the Cowboys’ game against the New York Giants Sunday with an ankle injury.
Prescott was taken off the field on a cart after Giants cornerback Logan Ryan fell on his ankle while tackling him.
CBS’ broadcast showed Prescott’s Cowboys teammates react emotionally to the injury. The broadcast also showed a close-up of Prescott’s foot pointed in the wrong direction.
CBS’ Tracy Wolfson reported that Prescott was being transported to a local hospital.
Backup quarterback Andy Dalton entered the game for Prescott.
You can watch the remainder of Cowboys vs. Giants on KLBK.