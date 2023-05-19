DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dalhart Independent School District reports a student died on Thursday for unknown reasons.

According to DISD, Eric Ruiz died after being found unresponsive.

It is with an extremely heavy heart that I report that Dalhart ISD senior, Eric Ruiz, passed away this afternoon from unknown, reasons after his father found Eric unresponsive at their home. Jeff Byrd, Dalhart ISD Superintendent

According to Byrd, Ruiz was taken to an emergency room but could not be revived.

“The entire Dalhart community is saddened by this event, and words cannot express the grief we feel about the loss of this young man. Eric and his family are an important part of the Dalhart school community.” Byrd said in a statement. “His teachers, coaches, and his fellow students will miss him greatly. We extend our deepest condolences to Eric’s family and encourage everyone to provide support to them in their time of painful loss.”

DISD said it is not disclosing further information or making an additional comment at this time.

Ruiz’s death marks the third among Dalhart ISD’s students in the 2022-2023 school year, after Yahir Cancino in September and Preston Ralston in February.