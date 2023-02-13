UPDATE (5:01 p.m.):

According to the Dalhart Police Chief Tommy Hughes, a Dalhart High School student is dead after they were reported by officials to have been “seriously injured” after a gun was discharged on campus.

Jeff Byrd, the Dalhart ISD Superintendent, said in a statement posted to the district’s Facebook page that a child not enrolled in the district picked up three Dalhart High School students when one of the students was reported to be injured by a firearm in the vehicle.

The accident occured in the parking of the High School campus and law enforcement responded immediately to the scene. Pursuant to District emergency protocol and procedures, all District campuses were placed in lockdown. In cooperation with law enforcment, it was later determined that there was no threat to District schools and there was no danger to students. Parents were informed of the incident by the District’s 911 app and advised that the High School would be released at 2 p.m. Please be assured that the safety of students and staff is paramount to the District. We are grateful for the quick response and assistance to law enforcment. Jeff Byrd, Dalhart ISD Superintendent

Byrd went on to say that the district will not make any additional comment on this matter.

Original Story

