Dallas’ 1st black female police chief to step down Nov. 10

FILE – In this Sept. 7, 2017 photo, Dallas Police Chief U. Reneé Hall talks during an applicant processing event at police headquarters in Dallas. Hall resigned Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, following concern from the mayor and city council members over her leadership and the department’s handling of recent protests. A city spokeswoman says Chief Hall will step down on Nov. 10. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

DALLAS (AP) — U. Reneé Hall, the first Black woman to lead the Dallas police force, has submitted her resignation effective Nov. 10.

Hall’s resignation letter, which the city provided to The Associated Press, doesn’t give a reason for stepping down.

She wrote that Dallas police have dealt with “an unthinkable series of events” since she took office in 2017. Hall said she’s proud of how the department “coped” and “implemented critical reforms.”

Hall is one of a several big-city chiefs to face criticism for their handling of the protests and unrest that have swept the county since George Floyd died in the custody of Minneapolis police in May.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)