Dallas-area man suspected of killing mother, sister

This Saturday, April 24, 2021 photo provided by the Collin County Sheriff’s Office shows Barak Hezar, 20. The Dallas-area man was arrested while awaiting an airline flight out of state and charged with capital murder in the deaths of his mother and sister, Isil Borat, 51, and Burcu Hezar, 17, police said Sunday. (Collin County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — A Dallas-area man has been arrested while awaiting an airline flight out of state and charged with killing his mother and sister, police said.

Police found the bodies of 51-year-old Isil Borat and her 17-year-old daughter Burcu Hezar in their Allen, Texas, home on Saturday while answering a report of a “disturbance with weapons.”

Allen police Sgt. Jon Felty says the pair apparently had been knifed fatally, and Borat’s husband had identified 20-year-old stepson Barak Hezar as the suspect.

Police were able to trace and arrest Hezar at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, where he awaited a flight to San Francisco.