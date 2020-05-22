Dallas-area mayor says women shouldn’t deliver public prayers because it goes against the Bible

WYLIE, Texas (KETK) – A Dallas-area mayor is under fire for saying in an email that women should not lead public prayer because it goes against the Bible.

Mayor Eric Hogue wrote another councilman who requested a local ministry group lead them in prayer before their next meeting. Hogue agreed, with the stipulation “…that those leading the public prayer be young men.”

In an interview with KETK’s sister station NBC5, Hogue said “I am a member of the Church of Christ and we take the new testament literally.”

One of the bible verses that Hogue quotes from 1st Corinthians reads: “Let your women keep silence in the churches: for it is not permitted unto them to speak; but they are commanded to be under obedience as also saith the law. And if they will learn anything, let them ask their husbands at home: for it is a shame for women to speak in the church.”

“What I will say is a woman can do absolutely anything and everything but if we’re in a public setting, in a religious setting, the bibles teaches that she’s not to say a public prayer or to lead the singing or to deliver the sermon.” Mayor Eric Hogue

In his 12 years as mayor, Hogue has only used men to lead them in prayers before the council meetings. He announced earlier this year that he will not be seeking re-election.

He said that until his current term expires in November, he will not compromise his beliefs to try to appease people.