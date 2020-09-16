Dallas-area officer who shot at dog but killed woman charged

by: The Associated Press

(AP GraphicsBank)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say a Texas police officer who shot and killed a woman last year while firing at a dog has been charged with criminally negligent homicide.

The Tarrant County district attorney’s office said a grand jury indicted Ravinder Singh on Wednesday in the August 2019 death of 30-year-old Margarita Brooks.

At the time of the shooting, Singh was a rookie officer in the Dallas suburb of Arlington.

He was placed on administrative leave after the shooting and resigned three months later.

Criminally negligent homicide is a felony punishable by up to two years in jail.

