Dallas County issues shelter-in-place for residents

AUSTIN (Nexstar) - Hours after he announced a public health emergency in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott took part in a primetime virtual town hall to answer questions about what comes next. The Thursday evening event was broadcast live across Texas on Nexstar Media Group stations.

"I know that many of you are concerned, maybe scared, maybe confused," Governor Abbott said at the start of the town hall. "We are dealing with a very real challenge, a challenge that we must collectively respond to," Abbott added.