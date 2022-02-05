LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas:

Using a top-down model based on national forecasts, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas and oil futures prices, the Texas Employment Forecast estimates that jobs will increase by 3.0 percent in 2022, with an 80 percent confidence band of 2.0 to 4.0 percent.

“December 2021 job growth slowed as COVID-19 cases surged on the spread of the omicron variant,” said Christopher Slijk, Dallas Fed associate economist. “January data from the Texas Business Outlook Surveys also suggest worsened hiring difficulties in a tight labor market and surging absenteeism due to omicron. However, a recent decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations suggests a peak may have occurred in the second half of January. A continued decline in new infections and hospitalizations would likely result in improved job growth through the remainder of the first quarter.”

Additional key takeaways from the latest Dallas Fed report:

Based on the forecast, 389,300 jobs will be added in the state this year, and employment in December 2022 will be 13.4 million.

The Texas Leading Index increased for the fourth consecutive month in December, indicating continued positive job growth over the next six months.

Additional information about the Texas Employment Forecast, plus seasonally adjusted and benchmarked Texas jobs data and metro unemployment rates may be found on DallasFed.org.

(Press release from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas)