Dallas Fed Economics: COVID-19 resurgence across Texas depresses economic growth

DALLAS (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas:

Texas job growth has slowed after new daily COVID-19 cases in the state began surging in mid-October, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas’ latest Texas Economic Update.

“The November Texas Business Outlook Surveys and jobs data suggest that the Texas economy slowed in November,” said assistant vice president and senior economist Keith Phillips, in a video accompanying the release. “Seventy-five percent of our survey respondents reported that they were taking action in response to the recent rise in COVID cases, with nearly 20 percent of those reporting layoffs.”

Overall, jobs grew by 40,300 in November following an increase of 104,700 in October, and the Texas Employment Forecast projects jobs will decline 5.3 percent in 2020.

“More recently, the four-week change in the Texas Weekly Employment index was slightly negative in mid-December, suggesting further weakening in job growth this month,” Phillips said.

With high levels of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, state job growth will likely be positive but very weak in the first quarter of next year, according to Phillips.

“Overall, for 2021, vaccines will provide a significant stimulus to the economy but there are a lot of questions remaining about more long-lasting disruptions caused by COVID,” he said.

The Dallas Fed will release its 2021 Texas jobs forecast during a live webcast on Jan. 29.

