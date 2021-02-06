Dallas Fed Economics: Texas economy soft in January, but outlook optimistic for later in 2021

DALLAS (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas:

Texas economic conditions appeared to deteriorate in January, but there is optimism about growth later this year, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas’ latest Texas Economic Update.

“Results from the Texas Business Outlook Surveys show that output growth largely stalled out in January in the manufacturing and service sectors, with the indexes signaling little change in output from December,” said Dallas Fed senior business economist Emily Kerr in a video accompanying the report.

High-frequency indicators were also downbeat in January, as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated faster in Texas than in the U.S. in December and early January. Despite the pandemic’s severity, the Texas Mobility and Engagement Index exceeds that of the U.S. However, the Texas reading is lower in January than it was in December, according to the report.

Roughly 60 percent of all firms in the Texas Business Outlook Surveys reported that their revenues as of January remained below what they were before the outbreak. However, most firms expected improvement by year-end.

“Overall, outlooks are positive, and stimulus payments, PPP and the vaccination rollout are tailwinds for economic growth this year with most firms expecting business to return to pre-COVID levels by year-end,” Kerr said.

(News release from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas)