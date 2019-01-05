Dallas Fed Energy Survey: Growth in activity stalls amid oil price decline

(Photo provided by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas)

(Photo provided by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas)

DALLAS (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas:

Growth in the energy sector slowed significantly in the fourth quarter, according to executives responding to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Energy Survey .

The business activity index—the survey’s broadest measure of conditions among Eleventh Federal Reserve District energy firms—remained positive, but barely so, plunging from 43.3 in the third quarter to 2.3 in the fourth. Readings near zero indicate activity was largely unchanged from the prior quarter, a break from the 10-quarter-long trend of rising activity.

Positive readings generally indicate expansion, while readings below zero generally indicate contraction. The decrease in the fourth-quarter index was driven by both exploration and production (E&P) and oilfield services firms.

Respondents were asked special questions on capital spending in 2019, operating margins for oilfield services firms, and E&P firms’ primary goals for the coming year.

Survey highlights include:

Oil and gas production increased at a slower pace. The oil production index moved down from 34.8 in the third quarter to 29.1 in the fourth. The natural gas production index fell from 35.5 to 24.8.

Among oilfield services firms, equipment utilization rates and prices remained relatively flat. The index for utilization of equipment fell 43 points to 1.6. Input costs increased but at a slower pace as the index declined from 46.6 to 36.7. Meanwhile, the index of prices received fell sharply from 23.2 to zero.

Employment growth moderated but wage growth accelerated. The employment index for services fell sharply, from 31.7 to 17.5. For E&P firms, the employment index moved down from 17.4 to 11.5. The aggregate wages and benefits index advanced from 23.5 to 32.9.

Outlooks turned negative and uncertainty increased. The company outlook index posted its first negative reading since first quarter 2016, plunging 57 points to -10.2 in the fourth quarter. This drop was particularly prominent among oilfield services firms, where the company outlook slumped 64 points to -17.2. The uncertainty index jumped 34 points to 42.4. Almost 58 percent of firms reported greater uncertainty.

The survey samples oil and gas companies headquartered in the Eleventh Federal Reserve District—Texas, southern New Mexico and northern Louisiana. Many have national and global operations.

Data were collected Dec. 12–20, and 167 energy firms responded to the survey. Of the respondents, 104 were E&P firms and 63 were oilfield services firms.

Next release: March 27, 2019

