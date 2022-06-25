A pumpjack sits on the outskirts of town at dawn in the Permian Basin oil field in Midland, Texas. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

DALLAS (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas:

Oil and gas activity continued growth in second quarter 2022, according to oil and gas executives responding to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Energy Survey. The business activity index—the survey’s broadest measure of conditions facing Eleventh District energy firms—rose to 57.7 from 56 the previous quarter.

“The oil and gas sector experienced continued, strong growth this quarter, despite increasing supply chain delays and mounting cost pressures,” said Kunal Patel, Dallas Fed senior business economist. [Download audio clip]

Key takeaways from this quarter’s survey:

• Business activity experienced robust growth in the second quarter. The activity index edged up to 57.7 from last quarter’s record 56.0 reading.

• Input costs continue rising. The input cost index rose to 89.0, breaking last quarter’s record 77.1 reading. The finding and development costs index and lease operating costs index also hit a record high.

• It is taking longer for firms to receive materials and equipment. The supplier delivery index edged up to 31.9, breaking last quarter’s record 30.6 reading.

• Wages and benefits continued rising amid further growth in employment.

• On average, respondents expect the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil to be $108 per barrel by year-end 2022. Survey participants expect Henry Hub natural gas prices of $7.55 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) at year-end.

Firms expect supply-chain issues to take time to resolve and report shortages of key inputs

In a series of special questions, firms were asked about supply-chain issues, uncertainty, production growth, drilling and natural gas content of targeted wells.

“Almost all firms say that supply-chain issues are negatively affecting their operations, and most expect it will take more than a year to resolve these issues. When asked to rate the current availability to their firm of key inputs, they generally note there is a significant shortage of steel tubular goods and inadequate availability of personnel, equipment and sand.” [Download audio clip]

Additional takeaways from the special questions:

• Most executives expect U.S. crude oil production to grow by 1 mb/d (million barrels per day) or less. Thirty-seven percent of executives expect U.S. oil production to increase by more than 0.8 mb/d but not more than 1.0 mb/d, and an additional 34 percent of executives expect U.S. oil production to grow by 0.8 mb/d or less.

• It will require some lead time for firms to drill and complete additional wells if needed. Thirty-three percent of executives expect that it would take 4‒6 months for their firm to drill and complete an additional well above and beyond current plans, and an additional 24 percent of executives expect it would take 7‒9 months.

• Sixty-two percent of executives said their firm does not plan to target wells with a higher natural gas content over the next 12 months. The remaining 38 percent said their firm plans to do so.

• 47 percent of executives rate the impact of supply-chain issues as having a slightly negative impact on their firm. An additional 47 percent rate the impact as significantly negative.

• When asked how long it will take to resolve supply-chain issues impacting their firm, 66 percent of executives think it will take more than 12 months to resolve. Thirteen percent of executives expect it will take 10 to 12 months, and 12 percent expect it will take seven to nine months.

• Forty-six percent of executives note that the primary factor driving uncertainty regarding their firm’s outlook is labor shortages, cost inflation and/or supply-chain bottlenecks. Twenty-seven percent said uncertainty about government regulation, and 20 percent said oil-price volatility.

The survey samples oil and gas companies headquartered in the Eleventh Federal Reserve District, which includes Texas, southern New Mexico and northern Louisiana. Many have national and global operations.

Data were collected June 8–16, and 137 energy firms responded. Of the respondents, 85 were exploration and production firms, and 52 were oilfield services firms. For more information, visit dallasfed.org.

(Press release from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas)