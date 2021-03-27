Dallas Fed Energy Survey: Oil and gas activity expands strongly, outlook improves dramatically

A pumpjack sits on the outskirts of town at dawn in the Permian Basin oil field in Midland, Texas. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Activity in the oil and gas sector expanded strongly in first quarter 2021, according to oil and gas executives responding to the Dallas Fed Energy Survey.

“Our latest survey results show the oil and gas industry starting 2021 on a positive note,” said Michael Plante, Dallas Fed senior research economist. “Business activity grew strongly, and survey respondents reported a dramatic improvement in their outlook. For the first time in two years, there were more firms reporting increased employment than job cuts.” [Download audio clip]

Additional key takeaways from this quarter’s survey:

The business activity index soared from 18.5 in the fourth quarter to 53.6 in the first, reaching its highest reading in the survey’s five-year history.

The oil production index rose from 1.0 in the fourth quarter to 16.3 in the first quarter. Likewise, the natural gas production index turned positive and increased 18 points to 15.9.

Six-month outlooks improved notably, with the index rising from 21.6 last quarter to 70.6—an all-time high and a sign of improving optimism among executives.

Oilfield services firms saw equipment utilization jump and margins increase, pointing to an improved operating environment.

Breakeven Prices Rise Slightly

In a series of special questions, firms were asked about breakeven prices by basin, expected changes in employee headcounts for 2021, expectations for changes in service pricing this year and the impact of changing federal regulation on profitability.

“Breakeven prices for profitably drilling a new well averaged $52 among all respondents, up slightly from last year’s average of $49. As in past years, there was wide variation, with responses ranging from $20 to $100 a barrel. Higher oil prices since the start of the year mean more than half of respondents are now able to profitably drill a new well,” Plante said. [Download audio clip]

Additional key takeaways from this quarter’s special questions results:

Seventy-one percent of support services executives expect the selling price of their firm’s primary service or product to slightly increase from December 2020 to December 2021.

Slightly over half—53 percent—of executives expect their head count to remain unchanged from December 2020 to December 2021, while 39 percent expect an increase.

Fifty-eight percent of executives said they are concerned that increased federal regulation will make their business unprofitable.

The survey samples oil and gas companies headquartered in the Eleventh Federal Reserve District—Texas, southern New Mexico and northern Louisiana. Many have national and global operations.

Data were collected March 10–18, and 155 energy firms responded. Of the respondents, 104 were exploration and production firms, and 51 were oilfield services firms. For more information, visit DallasFed.org.

