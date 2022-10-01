A pumpjack sits on the outskirts of town at dawn in the Permian Basin oil field in Midland, Texas. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

DALLAS — Oil and gas activity continued growth during the third quarter of 2022, according to the latest update from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Energy Survey.

The quarterly survey samples oil and gas companies headquartered in the Eleventh Federal Reserve District, which includes Texas, southern New Mexico and northern Louisiana.

The data was collected September 14–22 and 163 energy firms responded . Of the respondents, 105 were exploration and production firms, and 58 were oilfield services firms.

“The oil and gas sector experienced another quarter of strong growth in activity, although not at the very high levels of the second quarter,” said Michael Plante, Dallas Fed senior research economist and advisor in a press release. “Survey respondents also reported that costs continued to increase rapidly across a wide variety of inputs, regardless of their line of business.”

Key takeaways from the third quarter survey indicated:

Business activity grew this quarter but a bit more slowly relative to the second quarter. The business activity index was 46 versus 57.7 last quarter.

Costs continue to increase across the board, with indexes for a variety of costs remaining at very high levels.

Employment grew a bit more quickly this quarter. This quarter’s employment index was 30 versus 22.6 in second quarter.

Firms reported an uptick in uncertainty surrounding their outlook. The uncertainty index jumped to 35.7, up from 12.4 last quarter. Comments from survey participants highlighted increased uncertainty stemming from the economic outlook, cost pressures and the regulatory environment.

“Survey respondents were asked if they think the oil market will experience a significant tightening through the end of 2024 because of underinvestment in exploration for new projects. A large majority—85 percent—expect that to be the case,” Plante also said.