LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas:

Oil and gas activity showed robust growth in first quarter 2022, according to oil and gas executives responding to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Energy Survey. The business activity index—the survey’s broadest measure of conditions facing Eleventh District energy firms—rose to 56 from 42.6 the previous quarter.

“Our latest survey results point to strong growth in activity, employment and production in the oil and gas sector. Additionally, survey respondents reported markedly higher costs for a variety of inputs, including labor,” said Michael Plante, Dallas Fed senior economist and advisor. [Download audio clip]

Key takeaways from this quarter’s survey:

Business activity experienced robust growth in the first quarter. The activity index rose to 56 from last quarter’s 42.6 reading.

Input costs continue rising. The input cost index rose to 77.1, breaking last quarter’s record 69.8 reading.

Wages and benefits continued rising amid further growth in employment.

On average, respondents expect the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil to be $93 per barrel by year-end 2022. There was an exceptionally wide range of forecasts, with a low of $50 and a high of $200 per barrel.

Oil prices currently well above the breakeven price to profitably drill a new well; Many believe investor demands for capital discipline holding back public firms

In a series of special questions, firms were asked about breakeven prices by basin, expected firm growth in crude oil production, anticipated changes in employee head counts for 2022, the oil price needed to return publicly traded producers to a growth mode and the primary reason publicly traded producers are restraining production growth despite high oil prices.

“According to our survey respondents, firms need an average of $56 per barrel to break even on a new well. With the jump in oil prices, almost all firms in the survey can profitably drill a new well at current prices,” Plante said. [Download audio clip]

“When asked why publicly traded oil companies are restraining production growth despite high oil prices, almost 60 percent of respondents selected investor pressure to maintain capital discipline as the primary reason. Many public companies have been under pressure to return excess cash to investors to help bolster returns, which have been lackluster for many years,” he said. [Download audio clip]

Additional takeaways from the special questions:

On average, firms need $56 per barrel to profitably drill a new well, a slight increase from last year’s average of $52. The average in different regions ranged from $48 to $69 per barrel.

On average, firms need $34 per barrel to cover operating expenses for existing wells. Across regions, the averages ranged from a low of $23 to a high of $38.

Many respondents reported their firm’s oil production will grow this year, with smaller firms typically planning to grow at a faster pace. The median response across larger firms was 6 percent production growth while the median response for smaller producers was 15 percent.

Respondents are mixed on what the price of oil needs to be to get publicly traded U.S. producers back into growth mode. Forty-one percent believe a price between $80-$99 is high enough, while 20 percent believe $100 to $119 is sufficient. On the other hand, 29 percent believe the decision is not dependent on prices, at all.

A little more than half of respondents expect the number of employees at their company to remain close to 2021 levels. Thirty-seven percent expect it to increase slightly.

The survey samples oil and gas companies headquartered in the Eleventh Federal Reserve District, which includes Texas, southern New Mexico and northern Louisiana. Many have national and global operations.

Data were collected March 9–17, and 141 energy firms responded. Of the respondents, 91 were exploration and production firms, and 50 were oilfield services firms. For more information, visit DallasFed.org.

(Press release from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas)