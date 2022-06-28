(Background photo and logo provided in a press release from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas)

DALLAS — The following is a press release from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas:

The Texas service sector reflected continued growth in June, as revenues increased and labor market indicators point to continued hiring, according to business executives responding to the Texas Service Sector Outlook Survey.

“Price and wage pressures were mixed but held near record highs,” said Christopher Slijk, Dallas Fed associate economist. “Business sentiment turned pessimistic, however, as outlooks plunged and uncertainty surged to levels last seen in mid-2020.”

Key takeaways from the service sector survey:

The revenue index increased three points to 9.4, with 31 percent of firms reporting a monthly increase in revenues.

Labor market indicators continue to point to steady growth in employment and hours worked.

Price and wage pressures remained near survey highs.

General business activity and outlooks fell sharply into negative territory, indicating expectations of a worsening business climate.

Texas Retail Sales Deteriorate in June

The survey also includes a component called the Texas Retail Outlook Survey, which uses information from respondents in the retail and wholesale sectors only.

“Texas retailers continued to note declining sales in June, marking four consecutive months of deteriorating activity,” Slijk said. “Retail sentiment declined to two-year lows, and indicators of future activity suggest expectations of weaker growth over the second half of the year.”

Key takeaways from the retail survey:

The retail sales index held negative at -11.0, with 36 percent of retailers noting monthly declines in sales.

Inventories held flat for a third consecutive month.

Retail sentiment turned severely pessimistic, as the business activity and company outlook indexes fell to their worst readings since the beginning of the pandemic.

For this month’s survey, executives in both manufacturing and the service sector responded to supplemental questions on the labor market and price pressures.

The Dallas Fed conducts the survey monthly to obtain a timely assessment of activity in the state’s service sector, which represents almost 70 percent of the state’s economy and employs about 9.5 million workers.

For more information about the survey, visit DallasFed.org.

(Press release from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas)