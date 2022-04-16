LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas:

Texas added 24,900 jobs in March, according to seasonally adjusted and benchmarked payroll employment numbers released [Friday] by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

The state added a revised 97,800 jobs in February. The state has added 175,500 jobs year to date.

The Texas Employment Forecast estimates that jobs will increase by 3.3 percent in 2022, with an 80 percent confidence band of 2.5 to 4.1 percent. The forecast is based on projected national GDP, COVID-19 hospitalizations and oil futures prices.

The forecast fell slightly from the 3.4 percent estimated with the release of the February data.

“March job growth slowed overall, as an acceleration in goods-producing sectors—particularly energy and manufacturing—was offset by a flattening out in most service sector industries,” said Christopher Slijk, Dallas Fed associate economist. “As headwinds from ongoing supply-chain constraints and labor market tightness continue, job growth through the remainder of the year will moderate from the 5.5 percent rate seen in the first quarter.”

Additional key takeaways from the latest Dallas Fed report:

Based on the forecast, 435,500 jobs will be added in the state this year, and employment in December 2022 will be 13.4 million.

The Texas Leading Index rose again in March following seven months of consecutive increases.

Unemployment rates in March declined in all major Texas metros, according to seasonally adjusted numbers from the Dallas Fed.

The Texas unemployment rate declined from 4.7 percent in February to 4.4 percent in March.

Additional information about the Texas Employment Forecast plus seasonally adjusted and benchmarked Texas jobs data and metro unemployment rates may be found on DallasFed.org.

