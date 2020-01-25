Dallas Fed: Texas added 27,300 jobs in December 2019

The 2020 Texas Employment Forecast is set for release on Jan. 31

DALLAS (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas:



Texas added 27,300 jobs in December, according to seasonally adjusted and benchmarked payroll employment numbers released [Friday] by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

The state added a revised 39,600 jobs in November. Year-to-date job growth for 2019 stands at 2.0 percent compared to annual growth of 2.4 percent in 2018.

Unemployment rates declined in six of the nine major Texas metro areas in December, according to seasonally adjusted numbers from the Dallas Fed. Rates ticked up in the Laredo, Brownsville–Harlingen and McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro areas.

The Dallas Fed will release its 2020 Texas Employment Forecast during an event in San Antonio at 12:30 p.m. Central on Jan. 31. In addition to presenting the forecast, Dallas Fed economist Keith R. Phillips will discuss factors likely to influence the state’s regions and industries. A livestream will be provided the day of the event at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bkljLhgd60Y

The Dallas Fed improves Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) payroll employment estimates for Texas by incorporating preliminary benchmarks into the data in a more timely manner and by using a two-step seasonal-adjustment technique. The Dallas Fed also seasonally adjusts Texas metropolitan-area unemployment rates from the BLS.

(News release from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas)