Dallas Fed: Texas added 40,300 jobs in November

Texas added 40,300 jobs in November, according to seasonally adjusted and benchmarked payroll employment numbers released [Friday] by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

The state added a revised 104,700 jobs in October and has lost 661,600 jobs year-to-date.

Using a top-down model based on national forecasts, COVID-19 infection rates and oil futures prices, the Dallas Fed estimates that job growth will weaken further in December. Consequently, the Texas Employment Forecast projects jobs will decline 5.3 percent this year. Based on the forecast, 680,800 jobs will be lost in the state this year, and employment in December 2020 will be 12.2 million.

“Texas job growth slowed in November as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increased sharply,” said Keith R. Phillips, Dallas Fed assistant vice president and senior economist. “Recent high-frequency data, such as the Texas Weekly Employment Estimate, suggest further slowing in December. Due to the recent surge in COVID-19, we expect a weak first quarter in 2021. However, as vaccines become more widely available, job growth should accelerate.”

Additional key takeaways from the latest Dallas Fed report:

Texas jobs grew 4.0 percent (annualized) in November after increasing a revised 10.9 percent (annualized) in October. Employment is down 5.6 percent year-to-date.

The slowing of job growth was broad-based across private service and goods-producing sectors. Most broad industry classifications remained positive, with the exception of mining, manufacturing, information services, health care and government. Leisure and hospitality and other services continued to recover strongly but remained well below pre-COVID levels.

The Texas unemployment rate increased from 6.9 percent in October to 8.1 percent in November, higher than the U.S. rate of 6.7 percent. The data suggest many individuals re-entered the labor market seeking jobs, as both the number of unemployed and the labor force increased strongly.

Unemployment rates rose in all nine major Texas metro areas in November, according to seasonally adjusted numbers from the Dallas Fed.

The Dallas Fed will release its 2021 Texas jobs forecast during a live webcast on Jan. 29. “Currently we expect Texas job growth will be above trend but not enough to return to pre-COVID levels,” Phillips said.

