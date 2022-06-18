(Background photo and logo provided in a press release from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas)

Texas added 66,400 jobs in May, according to seasonally adjusted and benchmarked payroll employment numbers released [Friday] by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

Texas added a revised 56,300 jobs in April. The state has added 298,400 jobs year to date.

The Texas Employment Forecast estimates that jobs will increase 4.0 percent in 2022, with an 80 percent confidence band of 3.3 to 4.7 percent. The forecast is based on projected national GDP, COVID-19 hospitalizations and oil futures prices.

This estimate is higher than the previous projection of 3.7 percent.

“Texas employment accelerated in May to its fastest pace in three months,” said Christopher Slijk, Dallas Fed associate economist. “Growth remained broad-based across goods-producing and private service-providing industries, with construction, and leisure and hospitality leading the overall expansion. However, softness in some leading indicators suggests that job growth will moderate in the second half of the year.”

Additional key takeaways from the latest Dallas Fed report:

The forecast suggests that 522,700 jobs will be added in the state this year, and employment in December 2022 will be 13.6 million.

Texas employment grew an annualized 6.2 percent in May after increasing a revised 5.2 percent in April.

Among Texas’ nine major metro areas, unemployment rates in May rose in Austin-Round Rock, Brownsville-Harlingen, Dallas-Plano-Irving, El Paso, Fort Worth-Arlington, Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land and San Antonio-New Braunfels, while decreasing in Laredo, according to seasonally adjusted numbers from the Dallas Fed. The unemployment rate remained unchanged in McAllen-Edinburg-Mission. The Texas unemployment rate declined from 4.3 percent in April to 4.2 percent in May.

Additional information about the Texas Employment Forecast plus seasonally adjusted and benchmarked Texas jobs data and metro unemployment rates may be found on DallasFed.org.

