Dallas Fed: Texas added 70,298 jobs in December 2020

Texas added 70,298 jobs in December, according to seasonally adjusted and benchmarked payroll employment numbers released [Friday] by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

The state added a revised 51,575 jobs in November. In 2020, the state lost 580,100 jobs for an annualized loss of -4.5 percent, compared to annual growth of 1.9 percent in 2019.

Unemployment rates declined across all major metro areas in the state after a sharp increase in November, according to seasonally adjusted numbers from the Dallas Fed. Of the five largest metro areas, Austin continued to have the lowest rate at 5.7 percent and Houston had the highest rate at 8.1 percent.

The Dallas Fed will release its 2021 Texas Employment Forecast during a live webcast at 11 a.m. Central on Jan. 29. In addition to presenting the forecast, Dallas Fed senior economist Keith R. Phillips will discuss factors likely to influence the state’s regions and industries.

Register for the livestream: Texas Economic Outlook 2021 – Dallasfed.org

A media Q&A with Phillips will follow the event.

The Dallas Fed improves Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) payroll employment estimates for Texas by incorporating preliminary benchmarks into the data in a more timely manner and by using a two-step seasonal-adjustment technique. The Dallas Fed also seasonally adjusts Texas metropolitan-area unemployment rates from the BLS.

