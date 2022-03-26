LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas:

Texas added 93,000 jobs in February, according to seasonally adjusted and benchmarked payroll employment numbers released [Friday] by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

Texas added a revised 52,800 jobs in January. The state has added 145,700 jobs year to date.

The Texas Employment Forecast estimates that jobs will increase 3.4 percent in 2022, with an 80 percent confidence band of 2.6 to 4.2 percent. The forecast is based on projected national GDP, COVID-19 hospitalizations and oil futures prices.

The forecast increased from the 2.9 percent estimated with the release of January data.

“February job growth accelerated sharply, with broad-based gains across most private sector industries,” said Christopher Slijk, Dallas Fed associate economist. “The outlook for growth in the first half has improved by about 1 percentage point. Recent increases in energy prices have bolstered the forecast; though burdensome for consumers, elevated energy prices are typically a net positive for Texas economic growth.”

Additional key takeaways from the latest Dallas Fed report:

Based on the forecast, 440,200 jobs will be added in the state this year and employment in December 2022 will be 13.5 million.

The Texas Leading Index rose again in February following six months of consecutive increases.

Unemployment rates in February stayed the same across most major Texas metros but declined in Brownsville–Harlingen and increased in McAllen–Edinburg–Mission, according to seasonally adjusted numbers from the Dallas Fed.

The Texas unemployment rate declined from 4.8 percent in January to 4.7 percent in February.

Additional information about the Texas Employment Forecast, plus seasonally adjusted and benchmarked Texas jobs data and metro unemployment rates may be found on DallasFed.org.

(Press release from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas)