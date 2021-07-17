Dallas Fed: Texas adds 43,900 jobs in June, employment forecast strengthens

Texas added 43,900 jobs in June, according to seasonally adjusted and benchmarked payroll employment numbers released [Friday] by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

The state added a revised 45,300 jobs in May. It has added 267,400 jobs year to date.

Using a top-down model based on national forecasts, COVID-19 hospitalizations and oil futures prices, the Texas Employment Forecast estimates that that job growth will increase by 5.6 percent in 2021, with an 80 percent confidence band of 4.7 to 6.5 percent.

The forecast strengthened from the 4.1 percent estimated with the release of the May data.

“Healthy job growth in May and June and a stronger outlook for U.S. GDP growth in the second half of the year pushed up the forecast,” said Keith Phillips, Dallas Fed assistant vice president and senior economist. “Supply bottlenecks and labor constraints are likely to ease in the second half of the year. The forecast would be even stronger except for an increase in projected Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations in the third quarter, which may suppress growth somewhat.”

Additional key takeaways from the latest Dallas Fed report:

Based on the forecast, 695,600 jobs will be added in the state this year, and employment in December 2021 will be 13.0 million.

The Texas Leading Index increased strongly for the third consecutive month.

Unemployment rates declined in all nine major Texas metro areas in June, according to seasonally adjusted numbers from the Dallas Fed.

The Texas unemployment rate declined slightly, from 6.6 percent in May to 6.5 percent in June.

Additional information about the Texas Employment Forecast, plus seasonally adjusted and benchmarked Texas jobs data and metro unemployment rates, may be found on DallasFed.org.

(Press release from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas)