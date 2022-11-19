(Background photo and logo provided in a press release from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas)

DALLAS — Employment decelerated in Texas during the month of October 2022, according to a press release Friday from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

The Lone Star State added 31,900 jobs during the month, according to seasonally adjusted and benchmarked payroll employment numbers.

The Texas unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.0 percent in October.

“Even with the slowdown in October employment, Texas year-to-date job growth is a solid 4.7 percent,” said Luis Torres, Dallas Fed senior business economist in the press release. “Strength in October was led by an increase in mining and logging, professional and business services, and leisure and hospitality employment. Employment growth was broad based; no major industries posted losses.”

The Texas Employment Forecast update indicated jobs will increase 4.3 percent this year, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said.

The updated estimate is lower than last month’s projection of 4.4 percent.

The state has added 505,800 jobs year to date.

Additional information about the Texas Employment Forecast, plus seasonally adjusted and benchmarked Texas jobs data and metro unemployment rates can be found at DallasFed.org.