DALLAS — On Friday, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas released its 2023 Texas Employment Forecast.

According to a press release, the forecast indicates jobs will increase 1.4 percent in 2023, with an 80 percent confidence band of 0.7 to 2.2 percent.

The forecast suggests that 193,000 jobs will be added in the state this year.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said the forecast represents a significant slowing from last year’s pace of 3.5 percent.

Despite expectations for weaker growth in 2023, last year ended on a robust note.

“The state added over 452,000 jobs in 2022, reaching employment of 13.5 million; job gains were broad-based across all sectors,” said Luis Torres, Dallas Fed senior business economist in the press release. “Strength in 2022 was led by employment increases in energy, leisure and hospitality, and information services.”

Additional information about the Texas Employment Forecast, plus seasonally adjusted and benchmarked Texas jobs data and metro unemployment rates may be found on DallasFed.org.