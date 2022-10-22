(Background photo and logo provided in a press release from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas)

DALLAS — Employment rebounded in Texas during the month of September 2022, according to a press release from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

The Lone Star State added 47,900 jobs during the month, according to seasonally adjusted and benchmarked payroll employment numbers.

The Texas Employment Forecast update indicated jobs will increase 4.4 percent this year, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said.

The updated estimate is higher than last month’s projection of 4.2 percent.

“With the rebound in September employment, Texas year-to-date job growth is a solid 4.8 percent,” said Christopher Slijk, Dallas Fed associate economist in the press release. “Strength in September was led by an increase in leisure and hospitality, financial activities, and trade, transportation and utilities employment. Goods-producing sectors posted net declines, led by job losses in construction. Growth in the fourth quarter is expected to be 3.0 percent.”

Additional information about the Texas Employment Forecast, plus seasonally adjusted and benchmarked Texas jobs data and metro unemployment rates may be found at DallasFed.org.