Dallas Fed: Texas lost 18,900 jobs in February

DALLAS (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas:

Texas lost 18,900 jobs in February, according to seasonally adjusted and benchmarked payroll employment numbers released today [Friday] by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

The state added a revised 45,700 jobs in January and has added 26,700 jobs year-to-date.

Using a top-down model based on national forecasts, COVID-19 hospitalizations and oil futures prices, the Texas Employment Forecast estimates that that job growth will increase by 6.0 percent in 2021, with an 80 percent confidence band of 5.0 to 7.0 percent.

The forecast weakened slightly from the 6.5 percent estimated with the release of the January data. The downward revision to the forecast came from slightly weaker job growth than expected in February and a decline in oil price futures.

“While jobs declined moderately in February, most high-frequency data for the first half of March show signs of a significant improvement in economic activity,” said Keith R. Phillips, Dallas Fed assistant vice president and senior economist. “February employment likely was impacted by Winter Storm Uri, which may have delayed some new businesses from opening and temporarily shut down some businesses due to damage from broken pipes or other storm-related repairs. However, March data on staffing levels and hours worked at small businesses, mobility and engagement, and restaurant reservations all show a pickup in activity.

“As long as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline, we should see further strengthening of job growth going forward.”

Additional key takeaways from the latest Dallas Fed report:

Based on the forecast, 738,900 jobs will be added in the state this year, and employment in December 2021 will be 13.1 million.

The Texas Leading Index increased for the tenth consecutive month in February.

Unemployment rates rose in all nine major Texas metro areas in November, according to seasonally adjusted numbers from the Dallas Fed.

The Texas unemployment rate rose slightly from 6.8 percent in January to 6.9 percent in February. The slight increase occurred despite a modest decline in the labor force.

Additional information about the Texas Employment Forecast, plus seasonally adjusted and benchmarked Texas jobs data and metro unemployment rates may be found on DallasFed.org.

(News release from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas)