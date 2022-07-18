DALLAS (KETK) – With growing safety concerns in schools, Dallas ISD has announced clear or mesh backpack requirements for the 2022-2023 school year. Parents can click here to see detailed information on the recent policy.

Students sixth through 12th grade will be required to use clear or mesh backpacks with no other bags being allowed. They will allow a non-clear pouch no larger than 5.5 inches by 8.5 inches for personal items. This decision by the district came from safety recommendations by the district’s Safety Task Force and Internal Task Force as well as feedback from students, parents, and the community.

Stakeholder input has been critical as the district identifies areas where there has been success as well as areas for enhanced safety opportunities. Clear and mesh backpacks are just one of several safety measures. Dallas ISD website

The district feels being able to easily see items in the backpacks as students enter the school will allow personnel to ensure prohibited items are not included among the students belongings. It will also allow for a speedier process of entering the school as it will eliminate the need for school personnel to have to open the bags.

The district has purchased and will distribute a free clear backpack to secondary students before the start of the year. Publications will be released detailing several dates and times during which students can pick up the backpacks prior to the beginning of the school year. If a student has not picked up the clear backpack provided by the district before the first day, one will be provided on the first day. All backpacks not meeting the criteria outlined above will be collected and kept in the school office where the student’s parent or guardian will be allowed to pick up.