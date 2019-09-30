Dallas man went back to bed after killing burglar

DALLAS (KETK) – Investigators says a 72-year-old Dallas man fatally shot a suspected burglar behind his home last Thursday, but then went back to bed before calling police two hours later.

According to an AP report, James Michael Meyer has been charged with murder from the incident and is sitting in jail on a $150,000 bond.

The arrest warrant states that Meyer told police he woke up at 5 a.m. and saw someone trying to break into his storage shed with a pickax. Meyer said he grabbed his gun, went outside, and yelled at the person to stop and not come closer.

Meyer claimed the man then took several steps toward him, so he fired. The burglar dropped the pickax and ran away from the home. Police then said he fired again into the night and went back to bed.