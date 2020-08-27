Dallas Mavericks postpone game 6 “in solidarity”

Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George (13) drives to the basket against Dallas Mavericks’ Justin Jackson (44) during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks said on Thursday on Twitter, “In solidarity with our NBA family,” game 6 is postponed. The Mavericks were scheduled to play the Los Angeles Clippers.

Players are protesting in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

After the Mavericks announcement, the NBA on Thursday issued a statement.

“NBA playoff games for today will not be played as scheduled. We are hopeful to resume games either Friday or Saturday. There is a video conference call meeting scheduled later this afternoon between a group of NBA players and team governors representing the 13 teams in Orlando, along with representatives from the National Basketball Players Association and the league office and NBA Labor Relations Committee Chairman Michael Jordan, to discuss next steps.”

In solidarity with our NBA family. pic.twitter.com/Z6PYDMbtYE — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) August 27, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff said Thursday that NBA protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, are “absurd and silly.”

“If they want to protest, I don’t think we care,” Marc Short told CNN’s “New Day.”

His comments came the day after the NBA postponed three scheduled playoff games, with the Milwaukee Bucks kicking off the boycott. The Bucks refusing to leave their locker room for the game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

The players demanded that lawmakers act to address police brutality and racial injustice.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report,)