Dallas police shoot, kill man brandishing replica handgun

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say officers have shot and killed a man who pointed at them what turned out to be a replica handgun.
The episode began about 4 p.m. Monday when police received a report of a man walking along a residential street about one mile north of the U.S. 75-Interstate 635 interchange.
Police say the man pointed at arriving officers what appeared to be a handgun before fleeing on foot.
Shortly thereafter, police say officers answering a report of an armed man stealing from a drug store and fatally shot the man after he pointed the fake gun at them.
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)