DALLAS (KDAF) – The Dallas skyline lit up in amber in honor of those who passed away from COVID-19.



Tonight Dallas lights up in amber with other cities to honor the lives lost to COVID-19. #dallas #COVID19 #COVIDMemorial #dallastx pic.twitter.com/eSoJ3AHPDc — Joseph Haubert (@josephhaubert) January 20, 2021

This taking place at the same time as President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris paid tribute in a ceremony in the nation’s capitol.

There were other similar tributes across the country. The goal of these tributes was to humanize those who passed away.



Little Rock joining memorials across the nation.

The river bridges are amber tonight in recognition of the more than 400,000 Americans who died from COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/QtUY07cAhP — Hunter Hoagland (@HunterHoagland) January 20, 2021

Tonight: @WNCathedral will toll its funeral bell 400 times to mourn 400,000 lives lost to COVID19 as part of national ceremonies. The Cathedral will also be bathed in amber light and prayer.



Public is invited to the Cathedral grounds; masks and distancing required. pic.twitter.com/stx6TLq8Hd — Washington National Cathedral (@WNCathedral) January 19, 2021

#BrighterTogether Chicago honors the National COVID-19 Memorial Service on Tuesday night with amber color lights on many Chicago buildings including a "candle" on the BCBS buildings. #chicago pic.twitter.com/BbCi0QpCiu — Barry Butler (@barrybutler9) January 20, 2021

On Tuesday, the country reached a grim milestone of 400,000 COVID-19 related deaths. In Dallas County, over 1,800 have died.