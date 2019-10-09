Dallas teen charged in attack on 88-year-old woman in her home

DALLAS — On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas said a Dallas teenager faces charges of carjacking and possession of a stolen gun after the assault of an 88-year-old woman in her home.

According to a release from prosecutors, Kristopher Charles Martin Brown, 19, broke into the victim’s home on October 8 around 2:30 a.m. The release said he punched the woman in the face and sexually assaulted her.

After the initial assault, he stole money, car keys, and a shotgun, according to prosecutors. Then he tied the woman to a chair and fled the scene in her car, the release said.

Hours removed from the assault and robbery, prosecutors said Dallas police officers saw Brown filling the woman’s car with gas. Police also saw the stolen gun sitting in plain sight, according to the release.

If convicted, prosecutors said Brown faces up to 35 years in federal prison.