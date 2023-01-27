CLOVIS, N.M. — Lloyd Edwards, 69, was indicted Friday by a Curry County Grand Jury on 2nd degree Murder and Tampering with Evidence in the death of his wife, according to a press release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office said on January 18, Edwards called 911 and said his wife had been stabbed. Edwards gave law enforcement “multiple and inconsistent stories regarding how his wife was stabbed,” according to the DA’s office.

Officers found two knives on Edwards, including one that had blood, officials said. According to the DA’s office, the victim was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center where she was later pronounced deceased.

The DA’s office said a judge “found there to be clear and convincing evidence that Edwards is dangerous, and no release conditions would protect the community.”

Clovis, NM – Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Quentin Ray, announced that on January 27, 2023, Lloyd Edwards, age of 69, of Clovis, was indicted on 2nd degree Murder and Tampering with Evidence by a Curry County Grand Jury.

On January 18, 2023, Edwards called 911 to report his wife had been stabbed, upon arrival of law enforcement, Edwards told multiple and inconsistent stories regarding how his wife was stabbed. Officers found two knives on Edwards one that contained blood. The victim was transported to the Plains Regional Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The Honorable Drew D. Tatum presided over the Pre Trial-Detention Hearing on January 26th and found there to be clear and convincing evidence that Edwards is dangerous, and no release conditions would protect the community. Edwards will be held in detention pending trial in this matter.

The case was presented by District Attorney, Quentin Ray.

