Data shows New Mexico ranks last in child well-being

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - New data shows New Mexico is coming in last when it comes to child-well being.

The 2018 Kids Count Data Book shows New Mexico had one of the most dramatic decreases in child health.

New Mexico dropped from 37th in 2017 to the last place.

The last time New Mexico was ranked 50th was back in 2013.

According to The Santa Fe New Mexican, data shows New Mexico steadily decreased in the number of uninsured children between 2010 and 2015.

It also shows an increase in the number of teens reported abusing drugs or alcohol.

New Mexico also ranked at the bottom in three other categories which include education.

A chart of New Mexico's criteria from the report can be viewed here.