AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Cody Longo, an actor who appeared on ‘Days of Our Lives,’ has died, according to TMZ. He was 34.

A family member of Longo told TMZ his body was found Wednesday in bed at a residence in Austin. Longo’s wife was working at a local dance studio, and she told TMZ she got an uneasy feeling when she could not reach him and asked police to check on him.

According to TMZ, Longo’s family said he struggled with alcohol abuse for years and went to rehab over the summer.

Although an official cause of death was not released Friday, Longo’s family believed he relapsed, TMZ said.

According to TMZ, Longo appeared in eight episodes of ‘Days of Our Lives’ in 2011. He was also in ‘Bring It On: Fight to the Finish,’ and episodes of ‘Nashville’ in 2016. Additionally, Longo was most remembered as Eddie Duran on the show ‘Hollywood Heights,’ where he appeared in 78 episodes.

KXAN reached out to the Austin Police Department for details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

