Deadly crash in Curry County on Tuesday, name and other details released

CLOVIS, N.M. — The Curry County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released information about a deadly crash which happened the day before. CCSO said Juan Medrano-Nieto, 32, of Clovis lost his life as a result of the crash.

The following is a statement from CCSO:

On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 2:17 PM, Curry County Sheriff, deputies were dispatched to a motor-vehicle crash on Curry Road G, between Curry Roads 7 and 8.

The investigation has determined that a 2007 Honda passenger vehicle, driven by Juan Medrano-Nieto (32, Clovis) was traveling south on Curry Road G. Between Curry Road 7 and Curry Road 8, the vehicle crossed left of center and entered the no.bound soft shoulder. The driver then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to toss both lanes of traffic and enter the southbound soft shoulder where it overturned and ejected the driver.

Medrano-Nieto, who was severely injured, died a short time later at Plains Regional Medical Center.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.