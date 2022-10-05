DALHART, Texas — Two firefighters with the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department, Fire Chief Curtis Brown and Brendan Torres, were killed in a head-on crash, the department confirmed on social media.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred Tuesday around 8:40 p.m. on US Highway 54, northeast of Dalhart. Torres and Chief Curtis were heading home from a call the Dalhart FD said.

A DPS statement said the two were in a truck driving southwest on US 54 when a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer heading northeast attempted to pass a vehicle and struck them head-on.

Torres and Curtis were pronounced dead on-scene. The truck tractor driver was transported to a Dalhart hospital with unknown injuries.