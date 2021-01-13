Deadly Dallas house explosion ‘could have been prevented’

DALLAS (AP) — Federal officials say a natural gas explosion at a Dallas home that killed a 12-year-old girl came after an energy company failed to find a damaged line despite two nearby homes being destroyed in gas-related fires on the two previous days.

National Transportation Safety Board officials said that after those first two incidents, Atmos Energy should have isolated the natural gas line and evacuated residents.

NTSB officials said Atmos didn’t adequately investigate the first two fires.

Linda “Michellita” Rogers was killed and four others were injured in the Feb. 23, 2018, explosion in a neighborhood near Dallas Love Field.