MADISON COUNTY, Texas – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a fatal vehicle accident.

The accident happened overnight at State Highway 21 West and Hollis Road – in the North Zulch area. The North Zulch Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene. The victim has not been identified.

Deputies are assisting Texas Highway Patrol with this investigation.

Source: Madison County Sheriff’s Office